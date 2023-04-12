Ullmark (undisclosed) will not be with the team for the season finale against the Canadiens on Thursday. Coach Jim Montgomery told reporters, "Linus is good today. But we're going to be precautionary with him," Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

The bench boss didn't specify whether Ullmark would be ready for Game 1 of the postseason but it certainly seems to be trending in that direction. If the netminder isn't able to go, Jeremy Swayman would figure to step into the starting role. For his part, Ullmark should be a Vezina Trophy candidate after racking up 40 wins in 49 games along with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage.