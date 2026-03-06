Bruins' Lukas Reichel: Acquired for pick
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reichel was brought in by Boston from Vancouver on Friday for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Reichel has played the bulk of his games in the minors this season, logging 23 contests for AHL Abbotsford in which he tallied six goals and seven helpers. Still, the 23-year-old German has plenty of NHL experience, having suited up in 188 regular-season games for the Blackhawks and Canucks. For now, Reichel will remain in the minors but could be called up for the stretch run.
