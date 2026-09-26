Reichel was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Saturday.

Reichel signed a one-year contract extension with the Bruins after the team acquired him near the 2026 trade deadline in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The 24-year-old winger showcased his offensive capabilities in limited NHL action last season, scoring three goals, distributing five assists and placing 24 shots on net across 29 regular-season games between Chicago, Vancouver and Boston. If unclaimed, Reichel is set to open the 2026-27 campaign with AHL Providence, where he will likely play a large role.