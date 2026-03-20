Reichel scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Jets.

Called up from AHL Providence on Wednesday, Reichel made an immediate impact in his Bruins debut -- he jumped on a loose puck and chipped it home early in the second period after Connor Hellebuyck had mis-handled it behind his own net, giving Boston a 2-0 lead. Reichel, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 Draft by Chicago, is on his third NHL team, but it's been a few years since the 23-year-old displayed much offensive consistency even at the AHL level. Despite Thursday's performance, it's not clear how long he'll be with the big club before heading back down.