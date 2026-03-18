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Reichel was called up from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Wednesday.

Reichel was acquired by Boston from Vancouver on March 6. He has seven goals and 18 points in 26 appearances between AHL Providence and Abbotsford in 2025-26. He also has two goals and five points across 19 outings with Vancouver and Chicago this campaign.

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