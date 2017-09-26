Subban stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 4-2 preseason win over Chicago.

Subban is expected to be sent to AHL Providence in advance of the coming season, but for the time being it looks like he's moved ahead of fellow prospect Zane McIntyre on the Bruins' organizational depth chart. Veteran Anton Khudobin is on track to open the 2017-18 campaign as starting goalie Tuukka Rask's top backup.