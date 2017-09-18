Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Named Monday's starter
Subban will tend the twine for Monday's preseason tilt with Montreal.
Having struggled in each NHL game he's appeared in and not being particularly dominant in the minors, it was assumed that Subban was positioned behind Zane McIntyre on Boston's organizational depth chart. However, it appears that Subban is in the No. 3 spot instead, as he got the starting nod over McIntyre, who'll play the second half of the game. Expect Monday to be an audition of sorts for the two netminders.
More News
-
Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Secures two-year deal•
-
Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Retained by Boston•
-
Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Back with Providence•
-
Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Receives emergency recall Friday•
-
Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Heads to AHL on Saturday•
-
Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Exits early in season debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...