Subban will tend the twine for Monday's preseason tilt with Montreal.

Having struggled in each NHL game he's appeared in and not being particularly dominant in the minors, it was assumed that Subban was positioned behind Zane McIntyre on Boston's organizational depth chart. However, it appears that Subban is in the No. 3 spot instead, as he got the starting nod over McIntyre, who'll play the second half of the game. Expect Monday to be an audition of sorts for the two netminders.