Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Waived Monday
Subban was waived by Boston on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Despite a fairly solid training camp, Subban will begin yet another season in the minors. Taken by the Bruins in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Subban has struggled mightily in the two NHL games he's played at this point, allowing six goals on 22 shots. Subban and fellow netminder Zane McIntyre are likely to play a fairly even split of games in the minors this season, though it appears that Subban is slightly ahead of McIntyre on the depth chart and could be recalled in the event of injury to a Boston goalie in 2017-18.
