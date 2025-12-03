Khusnutdinov scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Khusnutdinov ended a seven-game point drought with the tally. The 23-year-old saw some extra usage when Elias Lindholm was sidelined by a lower-body injury, but Khusnutdinov has dropped back into the bottom six recently. For the season, he's produced four goals, three assists, 22 shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 23 appearances.