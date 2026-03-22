Bruins' Marat Khusnutdinov: Fills empty cage
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Khusnutdinov scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Khusnutdinov had gone nine games without a goal, adding just two assists in that span. He put the finishing touch on this win with his empty-netter. While he's been in a top-line role at even strength lately, his lack of production could see him get bumped back down the lineup eventually. He's contributed 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists), 72 shots on net, 37 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating across 65 appearances this season.
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