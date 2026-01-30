Khusnutdinov scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Khusnutdinov has just two points over his last six games, a stretch that has seen him move back to a third-line role after a stint on the top line. The 23-year-old forward could get a look down the middle at some point since the Bruins are currently without Elias Lindholm (upper body) and Pavel Zacha (upper body), leaving their center group thin. Khusnutdinov has been versatile and decently productive in 2025-26, earning 12 goals, 24 points, 52 shots on net, 27 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 50 appearances, doubling his point total from 75 regular-season outings last year.