Khusnutdinov scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Khusnutdinov has been trending well lately with a goal and three assists over his last five games, but he's in a bottom-six role with little consistent power-play time. The 23-year-old forward has proven himself to be a versatile option in his time with the Bruins, so he may continue to float around the lineup wherever he's needed. He's produced 12 points in just 33 outings, matching his regular-season total from 75 appearances last year. Khusnutdinov also has 35 shots on net, 18 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating this season.