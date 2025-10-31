Khusnutdinov scored the game-winning goal in overtime during Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Sabres.

The 23-year-old winger cruised into the Buffalo zone on an odd-man rush, got into the faceoff circle and snapped the puck over Alex Lyon's glove to end the night. The goal was Khusnutdinov's first of 2025-26 and just his second point in eight games, but he saw a season-high 14:27 TOI as he skated on the top line with David Pastrnak at even strength. The assignment may not last long, however -- No. 1 center Elias Lindholm left the game early with a lower-body injury, and some line shuffling could be coming if he's forced to miss any further action.