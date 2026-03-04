Khusnutdinov scored a goal Tuesday in a 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Khusnutdinov was in the right place after Michael Eyssimont dug the puck out of the corner and get the winger, who absolutely buried a wrister from the right circle. It was his fifth point (two goals, three assists) in his last seven games (13 shots). Khusnutdinov has 13 goals, 14 assists and 62 shots this season. He can help in short-term situations while warm.