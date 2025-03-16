Khusnutdinov scored a goal Saturday in a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

He wired a wrist shot from the blue line. Khusnutdinov has a goal in back-to-back games for the Bruins after delivering seven points (two goals, five assists) in 57 games with the Wild. At this point, Khusnutdinov won't deliver fantasy value, but that may change in future seasons.