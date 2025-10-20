Khusnutdinov notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth.

After failing to log a point in his first four games of the season, Khusnutdinov was scratched for two contests. His return to the lineup Sunday went better, as he set up a David Pastrnak tally in the second period. Khusnutdinov's place in the lineup is not secure -- Casey Mittelstadt was a scratch Sunday to let him back in. While Khusnutdinov was on the second line on paper, he had just 11:09 of ice time, so he's likely ticketed for something closer to bottom-six usage until he finds more consistency on offense.