Khusnutdinov had four goals and an assist in a 10-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Khusnutdinov popped off Saturday with his first multi-goal performance in the NHL and his first hat trick. He converted all four shots on net in the game. Khusnutdinov is a small, aggressive forward with great speed and smarts. Playing on the Bruins' top line with David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm (lower body) has resulted in a three-game, seven-point streak (four goals, three assists) for Khusnutdinov. Khusnutdinov has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and 44 shots in 40 games this season.