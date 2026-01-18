Bruins' Marat Khusnutdinov: Pots another goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Khusnutdinov scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Khusnutdinov has scored in consecutive contests and is up to six goals and three assists over eight outings in January. The 23-year-old continues to see his even-strength minutes on the top line, which has certainly helped him achieve more scoring success. He's at 11 goals, 22 points, 47 shots on net, 22 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 44 games this season.
More News
-
Bruins' Marat Khusnutdinov: Scores early in win•
-
Bruins' Marat Khusnutdinov: Pops off for four goals, one helper•
-
Bruins' Marat Khusnutdinov: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Marat Khusnutdinov: Buries goal in loss•
-
Bruins' Marat Khusnutdinov: Tallies opening goal•
-
Bruins' Marat Khusnutdinov: Two goals in three games•