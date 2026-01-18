Khusnutdinov scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Khusnutdinov has scored in consecutive contests and is up to six goals and three assists over eight outings in January. The 23-year-old continues to see his even-strength minutes on the top line, which has certainly helped him achieve more scoring success. He's at 11 goals, 22 points, 47 shots on net, 22 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 44 games this season.