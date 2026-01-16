Khusnutdinov scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Khusnutdinov's five-point burst last Saturday got him some attention, but he's been pretty good lately overall. In the last month, he's logged 13 points, 17 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 15 contests. The 23-year-old is currently seeing top-line minutes at even strength, though the lack of a power-play spot will still limit his potential. He's at 10 goals, 21 points, 46 shots on net, 21 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 43 appearances.