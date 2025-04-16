Khusnutdinov scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Khusnutdinov earned a goal and an assist over the last two games of the season. The Bruins sent five players to AHL Providence on Wednesday, but Khusnutdinov was not among them, even though he is eligible for the AHL playoffs. The 22-year-old split 2024-25 between Boston and Minnesota, racking up five goals, seven assists, 41 shots on net, 55 hits, 47 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-11 rating across 75 appearances.