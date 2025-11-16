Khusnutdinov scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Khusnutdinov continues to grow more comfortable in a top-six role. He has two goals and two assists over his last six contests. His ice time isn't up among the Bruins' leaders among forwards, but he's playing a valuable role while Elias Lindholm (lower body) and Casey Mittelstadt (lower body) are out. For the season, Khusnutdinov has six points, 17 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 15 games. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats while seeing time on a line with David Pastrnak.