Khusnutdinov scored a goal in regulation and the winner in the shootout in a 4-3 victory over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Late in the third, Khusnutdinov came off the wall, picked up a rebound and backhanded the game-tying goal past Ilya Sorokin as he was falling. He has two goals in three games while skating with elite wingman, David Pastrnak. The top-line gig will disappear when Elias Lindholm (lower body) returns, but right now he's week-to-week. Khusnutdinov is a smart pickup right now.