McLaughlin was reassigned to AHL Providence on Saturday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

McLaughlin finished the season with the Bruins, logging three goals, 12 shots and 15 hits in 11 games. He's not expected to be part of the Bruins' lineup for Game 1 versus the Hurricanes on Monday, so he'll instead log time with Providence as long as they're in the AHL playoffs.