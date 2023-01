McLaughlin was reassigned to AHL Providence on Monday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

In addition to McLaughlin, the Bruins also demoted Joona Koppanen to the minors as well. With Boston off until Wednesday's clash with Toronto, it likely is a temporary cap-saving measure as the team is currently without a full forward complement. Even if he does return, McLaughlin is far from a lock to suit up versus the Leafs.