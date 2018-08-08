Bruins' Marcel Noebels: Set to join Bruins in training camp
Noebels is slated to join the Bruins in training camp on a professional tryout contract, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Noebels, who was taken by the Flyers in the fourth round of the 2011 Entry draft, has spent the past four seasons playing pro hockey in Germany. The 26-year-old logged 11 goals and 30 points in 52 games for Eisbaren of the DEL in 2017-18. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder may not be a big scorer, but he skates well for his size and could make a run at a job with a Bruins as a depth center.
