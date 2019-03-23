Johansson (lung contusion) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Panthers.

Johansson started practicing with the team Wednesday, but he won't be ready for Saturday's contest. Instead, coach Bruce Cassidy says he's aiming to return for Monday's game versus the Lightning. It's tough to project where Johansson will slot in once he's ready since he played just four games with the Bruins this season before getting injured Mar. 5 during a game versus the Hurricanes.