Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Can't go yet
Johansson (lung contusion) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Panthers.
Johansson started practicing with the team Wednesday, but he won't be ready for Saturday's contest. Instead, coach Bruce Cassidy says he's aiming to return for Monday's game versus the Lightning. It's tough to project where Johansson will slot in once he's ready since he played just four games with the Bruins this season before getting injured Mar. 5 during a game versus the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...