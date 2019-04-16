Johansson (illness) profiles as a game-time decision for Wednesday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.

More should be known about his status following the team's Wednesday morning skate, but if Johansson does suit up for Game 4 of the B's opening-round series, he'd be in line to work on a line with Charlie Coyle and Danton Heinen, with David Backes a candidate to be scratched.