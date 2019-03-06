Johansson has been diagnosed with a lung contusion and will be reevaluated in approximately one week.

Johansson has struggled with concussions during the past few seasons, so it's good to see that he was able to avoid suffering another head injury during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes. For now, it's safe to assume the former Devil will miss Boston's next four games at a minimum, but a more clear-cut timetable for his return should be established once he's reevaluated next week.