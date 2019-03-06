Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Done for night
Johansson won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes after suffering an upper-body injury.
Johansson was crushed by Micheal Ferland early in the first period and went to the locker room in visible pain. This was Johansson's fourth game with the Bruins since being acquired from the Devils at the trade deadline. He played just 0:59 before departing.
