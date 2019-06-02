Johansson scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The forward first assisted on Charlie Coyle's goal to make it 2-0 in the first period before scoring the closing goal on the man advantage late in the third period. Johansson now has four goals and 11 points in 18 contests during the playoffs. His two-point effort Saturday snapped a four-game point drought.