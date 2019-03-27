Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Expected back Wednesday
Johansson (chest) is on track to play Wednesday night against the Rangers.
Johansson hasn't played since suffering a lung contusion March 5, but he's now set to return, with the hope being that he provides the Bruins with some valuable secondary scoring for the team's stretch/playoff run. He's poised see top-six duty Wednesday, on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci, an arrangement that presents a favorable fantasy context for Johansson.
More News
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Return imminent, but not Monday•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Progressing from injury•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Can't go yet•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Set to re-join team•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Nearing a return•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Diagnosed with lung contusion•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...