Johansson (chest) is on track to play Wednesday night against the Rangers.

Johansson hasn't played since suffering a lung contusion March 5, but he's now set to return, with the hope being that he provides the Bruins with some valuable secondary scoring for the team's stretch/playoff run. He's poised see top-six duty Wednesday, on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci, an arrangement that presents a favorable fantasy context for Johansson.