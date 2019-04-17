Johansson (illness) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Maple Leafs, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Johansson missed Games 2 and 3 due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to tough it out for what could be a series-defining contest. The 28-year-old Swede will return to a top-six role Wednesday, skating with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci on the Bruins' second line.