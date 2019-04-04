Johansson (undisclosed) will play Thursday night against the Wild.

Johansson was a little sore following a collision with David Krejci during Tuesday's win over the Blue Jackets, but he'll be fine for Thursday night's contest. The 28-year-old will skate on a line with Charlie Coyle and speedy rookie Zach Senyshyn, who will be making his NHL debut as the Bruins plan to rest a handful of regulars with the playoffs around the corner.