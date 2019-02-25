The Bruins have acquired Johansson from New Jersey in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2019 and a fourth-round selection in 2020, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Johansson, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, gives the Bruins exactly what they need at this time; a winger who can occupy a top-six role for the team. The 28-year-old has logged 12 goals and 27 points in 48 games to date, and the price Boston paid to obtain him at the NHL trade deadline is palatable, even if the 2009 first-rounder ends up being a rental.