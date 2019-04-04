Johansson (undisclosed) sat out Wednesday's practice, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Johansson was dealing with "residual effects" following a collision with David Krejci during Tuesday's win over the Blue Jackets. "He got up and was fine, but he did have a little bit of residual effect from that, so we kept him off this morning," Cassidy noted of Johansson on Wednesday. Cassidy added that Johansson is expected to play Thursday against the Wild. While the Bruins may rest some regulars over their last two games, it would probably be beneficial for Johansson to remain in the lineup, with an eye toward finding his playing groove in advance of the playoffs.