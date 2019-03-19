Johansson (lung contusion) is a candidate to meet the Bruins on their current road trip.

Based on coach Bruce Cassidy's comments Tuesday, Johansson will miss the Bruins' next two games, but could re-join the team as the coming weekend approaches. Johansson, who last suited up March 5, has notched one assist in four games with Boston since being acquired in a trade with New Jersey. Upon his return to action, look for the 28-year-old winger to see second-line duty.