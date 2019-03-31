Johansson did not record a shot in 13:38 worth of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston, Johansson began the afternoon tilt working on the Bruins' top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, but midway through the contest he was replaced on the trio by David Pastrnak. With just one helper in six games since being acquired from New Jersey, Johansson has yet to provide the secondary scoring he was acquired to provide. With that in mind, coach Bruce Cassidy is still trying to figure out exactly where the 28-year-old winger fits into the team's top nine up front.