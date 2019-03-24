Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Progressing from injury
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that Johansson (chest) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Tampa Bay.
Johansson hasn't suited up in game action since Mar. 5, but was able to shed the non-contact jersey for practice Sunday. The 28-year-old has racked up 28 points in 52 games between New Jersey and Boston this season. It's hard to project where Johansson will slot in once he's ready since he played just four games with the Bruins this campaign before getting injured.
