Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Remains out
Johansson (illness) won't play in Monday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.
Johansson, who also missed Saturday's Game 2, will thus target a return to action Wednesday night. In his absence Monday, the Bruins' third line will feature Charlie Coyle, Danton Heinen and David Backes.
