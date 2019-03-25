Johansson (chest) won't play Monday against Tampa Bay, but he should be back in the lineup Wednesday.

Johansson hasn't played since Mar. 5, missing the last nine games with a chest injury. While his absence Monday is a loss for his owners, head coach Bruce Cassidy sounded optimistic about the winger's chances for a Wednesday return when the Bruins get back home to take on the Rangers.

