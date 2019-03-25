Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Return imminent, but not Monday
Johansson (chest) won't play Monday against Tampa Bay, but he should be back in the lineup Wednesday.
Johansson hasn't played since Mar. 5, missing the last nine games with a chest injury. While his absence Monday is a loss for his owners, head coach Bruce Cassidy sounded optimistic about the winger's chances for a Wednesday return when the Bruins get back home to take on the Rangers.
