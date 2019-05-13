Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Rolling versus Hurricanes
Johansson found the assist column twice in Sunday's 6-2 win over Carolina in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Johansson is up to nine points for the playoffs, including a goal and three assists in two contests versus the Canes. As hot as he's been, Johansson could see his production dip in Games 3 and 4, as the 28-year-old, in five away games, has only a single goal. To paint a bleaker picture, Johansson's ice time also dips in road games, with him averaging 2:13 fewer TOI in games taking place in hostile confines.
More News
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Makes early statement•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Doubles up in assist column•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Good to go for Game 4•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Solid chance to return for Game 4•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Could play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Remains out•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...