Johansson found the assist column twice in Sunday's 6-2 win over Carolina in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Johansson is up to nine points for the playoffs, including a goal and three assists in two contests versus the Canes. As hot as he's been, Johansson could see his production dip in Games 3 and 4, as the 28-year-old, in five away games, has only a single goal. To paint a bleaker picture, Johansson's ice time also dips in road games, with him averaging 2:13 fewer TOI in games taking place in hostile confines.