Johansson scored a goal during Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The goal was his first in a Bruin sweater and only his second point in eight games with the team. Constant line shuffling and a lung contusion has prevented Johansson from finding a groove in Boston, but the 28-year-old has started to get the ball rolling. He is currently on the third line with Chris Wagner and fellow trade-deadline acquisition Charlie Coyle.