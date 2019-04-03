Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Scores first as a Bruin
Johansson scored a goal during Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.
The goal was his first in a Bruin sweater and only his second point in eight games with the team. Constant line shuffling and a lung contusion has prevented Johansson from finding a groove in Boston, but the 28-year-old has started to get the ball rolling. He is currently on the third line with Chris Wagner and fellow trade-deadline acquisition Charlie Coyle.
