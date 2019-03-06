Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Sent to hospital
Coach Bruce Cassidy said Johansson (upper body) is in the hospital but he won't have additional details until Wednesday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Cassidy remarked that it "looks encouraging." However, a trip to the hospital likely will be treated with caution moving forward. His next chance to play will be Thursday versus the Panthers, but don't be surprised if he's on the shelf for a few contests.
