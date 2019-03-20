Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Set to re-join team
Johansson (lung contusion) will rejoin the team to practice in advance of Saturday's game against the Panthers.
Johansson won't play Thursday against New Jersey, but after that he can be considered day-to-day. Once Johansson is back at practice, it remains to be seen how quickly he'll return to game action. With that in mind, there's a chance he'll suit up either Saturday or Monday night against the Lightning. Barring another injury up front, his return will allow the B's to roll out their preferred forward lineup, an arrangement that should result in second-line duty for Johansson.
