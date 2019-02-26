Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Set to skate on second line
Johansson will skate on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk in his Bruins debut Tuesday night against the Sharks.
The versatile Johansson will play right wing in his first game with Boston and considering the quality of his linemates, the 28-year-old is in a good position to continue the positive momentum he had built prior to being traded by New Jersey on Monday. Over his last 13 games with the Devils, Johansson logged six goals and 12 points, upping his season-long line to 12/15/27 through 48 contests.
