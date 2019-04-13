Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Sitting out Game 2
Johansson (illness) was absent from warmups and won't play in Game 2 versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Johansson was nursing an undisclosed injury ahead of Game 1 but he was able to tough it out. The 28-year-old winger now is dealing with a sickness. Look for Johansson to try to rest up and get healthy before Game 3 in Toronto on Monday.
More News
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Good to go•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Misses practice but should play•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Scores first as a Bruin•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Off to slow start since trade•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Skates on Bergeron line•
-
Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...