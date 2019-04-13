Johansson (illness) was absent from warmups and won't play in Game 2 versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Johansson was nursing an undisclosed injury ahead of Game 1 but he was able to tough it out. The 28-year-old winger now is dealing with a sickness. Look for Johansson to try to rest up and get healthy before Game 3 in Toronto on Monday.