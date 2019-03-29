Johansson skated with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand at Friday's practice, Matt Kalman of WEEI.com reports.

Meanwhile, David Pastrnak skated on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. It remains to be seen how long the trios stick, but Pastrnak and Krejci have good chemistry together and if things click here, it would give the B's two balanced lines at the top of the lineup versus an attack led by a stacked first-line trio. Johansson has just one assist in five games since being acquired from New Jersey, but he does have the skill to get things going, especially if he meshes well with Bergeron and Marchand on Saturday, when Boston hosts Florida.