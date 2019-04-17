Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Solid chance to return for Game 4
Coach Bruce Cassidy noted that Johansson (illness) is "trending well" in advance of Wednesday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.
Assuming the winger feels good enough as warmups approach, look for him to rejoin the Bruins' forward mix for Game 4 of the team's first-round series. In such a scenario, Karson Kuhlman would likely be scratched from Boston's lineup, while Johansson would probably open the contest on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...