Coach Bruce Cassidy noted that Johansson (illness) is "trending well" in advance of Wednesday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.

Assuming the winger feels good enough as warmups approach, look for him to rejoin the Bruins' forward mix for Game 4 of the team's first-round series. In such a scenario, Karson Kuhlman would likely be scratched from Boston's lineup, while Johansson would probably open the contest on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci.