Johansson is undergoing tests to determine the extent of the upper-body injury he suffered Tuesday night against Carolina.

Per the report, a further update on Johansson's status will be provided by the Bruins at some point Wednesday. Until then, we'll consider the team's trade deadline acquisition day-to-day, but it does seem like Johansson is destined to miss some time. The 28-year-old winger has recorded just one assist in four games with Boston to date, but losing Johansson for any length of time would be a hit to the team's recently-bolstered scoring depth.