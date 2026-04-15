Kastelic scored twice Tuesday in a 4-0 win over the Devils.

Kastelic heads into the playoffs on a two-game, four-point scoring streak that includes three goals. This run was preceded by a 16-game point drought; his last goal came 23 games before this outburst. Kastelic is a fourth-line stalwart who managed to set career marks in goals (12), assists (22), PIM (140), PPP (one), SHP (one), game-winning goals (four), blocks (64) and shots (100).